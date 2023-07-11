'World's Largest Bounce Park' coming to Jenks this fall

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks is opening a FunBox inflatable park on the Oklahoma Aquarium campus in September.

FunBox is a national company whose mission supports local foster care communities by providing a fun inflatable experience while giving back. The company drew inspiration from the founder's story of growing up with nine siblings in the foster care system.

FunBox is currently the World's Largest Bounce Park and has locations in California, Massachusetts, Colorado and Illinois. The Jenks Chamber of Commerce made the announcement in a Facebook post sharing their excitement for the inflatable park.

The Jenks Chamber of Commerce will provide more exact details on the opening date at a later time.

