Oklahoma Aquarium raising money for Fish Friend Scholarship Fund

JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks will host its biggest fundraiser of the year.

SPLASH! brings craft beers, food, raffles, a silent auction, and a wine and whiskey pull. As a nonprofit, the Oklahoma Aquarium said all of the proceeds from the event would go to its mission.

“There is no other aquarium like this nearby," Dr. Ann Money said. "The closest is Springfield or Dallas.”

Every cent of the fundraiser supports its mission.

2 News Oklahoma

"The mission of the Oklahoma Aquarium is to inspire a love of nature," Money. "To inspire conservation through education and when people visit the aquarium that education is fun."

And no matter how often you visit, there is always something to enjoy.

"I've been here for 22 years now," Money said. "I moved here to open the facility, and I still every time I walk through the building it takes my breath away."

You can help others experience the aquarium through the Fish Friend Scholarship Fund, which the fundraiser goes toward.

"And what that does is bring students into the building at no cost to them," Money said. "We hit a major milestone last year, we brought in about 60% of our students at no cost. And that is our goal, to bring 100% of all the students who want to experience the aquarium to be able to come at no cost to them."

The event is for those 21 and over.

"So, we have 24 local breweries and 22 local restaurants represented," Money said. "And, people come in, and they get to walk around at their leisure, sample the food and drinks, and see the animals.

2 News Oklahoma

The aquarium will close early at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Doors open back up for the fundraiser at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for General Admission tickets.

Tickets are available online here.

