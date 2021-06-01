Oklahoma Aquarium hosts fourth annual Dive with the Bull Sharks contest

JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting its fourth annual contest to win a chance to dive with bull sharks.

For the first time ever, the aquarium is selecting two winners. One winner will be from Oklahoma and another will be elsewhere in the 48 contiguous states.

The contest is part of Sharklahoma, a citywide, month-long celebration of sharks put on by the Oklahoma Aquarium and the Jenks Chamber of Commerce.

The Oklahoma Aquarium has the only exhibit in the western hemisphere where bull sharks can be seen. Bull sharks are one of the most unique shark species as well as one of the most notorious ocean predators.

If swimming with sharks doesn’t appeal to you, there are plenty of other shark-themed events planned for Sharklahoma, including behind-the-scenes shark feed tours, a Jaws movie night, a shark trivia night, and more.

Those brave enough to swim with the sharks can enter the contest at the Oklahoma Aquarium's website.

All contest entrants must be 18 or older, scuba certified, and provide their certification number on the application. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time. The winners will be announced Thursday, July 1.

