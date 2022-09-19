Okla. Sec. of Education includes teacher raise in budget

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Superintendent wants to give Oklahoma teachers a raise.

In a budget being presented to the Okla. State Dept. of Education on Thursday, Joy Hoffmeister included a $5,000 teacher pay raise.

“We’ve significantly raised teacher pay in recent years, but so did our neighboring states with whom we are competing. This investment is vital to our ability to build a sustainable teacher workforce, necessary for providing the high-quality education Oklahoma students need and deserve,” said Hofmeister. “In the midst of an unprecedented and worsening teacher shortage, it is imperative we look for long-term solutions to show that Oklahoma values and respects its teachers.”

Oklahoma ranks 4th in the region in teacher pay. Oklahoma teachers last received a pay raise in 2018, that raise was $6,100. They also got a $1,220 salary increase in 2019.

The raise is estimated to cost $310 million for all certified teachers in Oklahoma.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --