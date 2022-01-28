OK Wed to present "A Bridal Affair" preview

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Ready to walk down the aisle and saw vows! After having to take a year off because of COVID-19, OK Wed is going to be bigger than ever.

"You can tell by the ticket sales, by the vendors, that everyone's ready to get back at it. So it has really grown from being gone that one year," says Taylor Guthrie, one of the organizers of OK Wed.

This year's show is taking place at the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah. Doors open at 2 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be guest speakers and presentations.

It will all lead up to a fashion show where Bridal Elegance of Tulsa will debut its new spring line.

One of the 36 vendors that will be onsite is Complete Weddings owner, Ryan Dubree. He says 2022 is expected to be one of the biggest years for weddings since the eighties.

If your calendar is already filled up with weddings, Dubree says something you may see as a change in activities for the reception, including a new game. It's called survivor that recently went viral on TikTok.

"We get all your wedding party members come up and we're going to tell everybody they're gonna have a challenge. We're going to find out who's the best wedding party member here tonight," Dubree explains.

Part of the game is calling out items for the wedding party to find in the venue, such as a napkin or a spoon, to bring back to their seat. In a similar fashion to musical chairs, there's one less chair after each challenge so someone will be eliminated if they don't have a chair to sit in.

Something else new this year is what Dubree calls love story packages. This is where the photographer or the videographer comes out for the actual engagement to eventually add to either your wedding photos or video.

