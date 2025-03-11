OK Supreme Court grants stay on the purchase of Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Monday a stay on the purchase of Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms.

This means the Oklahoma State Department of Education cannot currently request bids for the purchase of the religious text for students.

The decision stems from a writ of mandamus filed by Rev. Dr. Lori Walke. It requested the OSDE be barred from taking action to implement the Bible education mandate, including spending state funds to purchase Bibles.

In October 2024, 32 Oklahomans of differing religious backgrounds filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to block Superintendent Ryan Walters' Bible mandate.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued the following statement: "The Bible has been a cornerstone of our nation’s history and education for generations. "We will continue fighting to ensure students have access to this foundational text in the classroom."

BACKGROUND

On June 27, 2024 State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a memorandum that would require all Oklahoma public schools to incorporate the Bible as instruction support for grades 5-12 in a state board of education meeting.

In this memorandum, it states that "adherence to this mandate is compulsory... Immediate and strict compliance is expected."

On July 24, 2024, Walters issued an additional memorandum requiring schools to have physical copies of the Bible and Ten Commandments for each teacher in every classroom.

It also tells teachers how to use the Bible in classroom instruction. For example, teachers "must" teach the following:



Focus on how biblical principles have shaped the foundational aspects of Western societies, such as the concepts of justice, human rights, and the rule of law

Highlight key historical moments where the Bible played a role

Explore its influence on classic and contemporary works

Introduce students to famous artworks that depict biblical scenes or themes

The July memorandum also reemphasized that "immediate and complete implementation of these guidelines for the 2024-25 school year is required."The two memoranda are referred to as the Bible Education Mandate throughout the lawsuit and in this article.

Further, on Sept. 26 2024, Walters asked the State Board of Education to consider a $3 million investment in his effort to get Bibles in classrooms across the state.

THE LAWSUIT

The 32 Oklahomans included in the lawsuit are faith leaders, families of mixed religious beliefs, students and teachers.

Normally a case may have to go through lower courts before it makes it to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The petitioners in the case went straight to the Supreme Court, citing statewide importance and a time-sensitive nature.

Respondents in the case are Ryan Walters in his official capacity, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Board of Education and its members, the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise services and its Executive Director Rick Rose and its State Purchasing Director Amanda Otis and its Contracting Officer Brenda Hansel.

This is what the petitioners are asking the court for:



A declaratory judgment of some sort that prohibits the OSDE's Bible Education Mandate

Declare the Bible Education Mandate unlawful and invalid

Require the respondents to rescind the Bible Education Mandate

Prohibit Respondents from taking any action to enforce or in furtherance of the Bible Education Mandate, including spending any state funds on the purchase or provision of Bibles.

