OK bill would restrict virtual learning days

OKLAHOMA CITY — One bill making its way through the state senate wants to limit how many virtual learning days students can get.

2 News dug through details of it and listened area parents about how virtual days impact them.

“We all know that having kids in the classroom with our wonderful schoolteachers is a must,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a Feb. 12 press conference, throwing his support behind a bill limiting virtual learning days.

“Let’s make it up,” he said about snow days. “Or let’s build in four or five snow days every year, but let’s not call them ‘virtual days’ and have them count as instruction days. I think that’s pretty common sense.”

The bill would place restrictions on how many school days districts and charter schools can have, the situations where they’re allowed, and how many hours of virtual learning are required. Those situations would be extreme weather, teachers and staff calling out sick, and building maintenance issues.

The district would need to let the Oklahoma State Department of Education know 72 hours before any planned virtual days.

“I understand with younger kids, we all prefer in-person instruction,” Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller told 2 News. “I think it's the best method having that teacher and students in the same space learning together.”

“But there are times where distance learning might be appropriate, and I would hate to see legislation that just bans it completely,” he added. “I think that's an overreaction to a real problem, but I think there are some solutions somewhere in the middle.”

One parent 2 News listened to has a couple younger children at Bixby Central Elementary in Pre-K and kindergarten. However, when they’re learning at home, Lindsay Sherman told us they can be “a handful.”

“I imagine it could be a challenge for other parents that do have full-time jobs that don't have the time to devote to that,” she said. “I think with Bixby, we've been lucky.”

Luckily, she said her children are well-behaved.

When asked if she thinks they’re a good tool for school districts, Sherman replied, “I think so.”

“Mine are younger, so I think it's good for mine to stay in the routine,” she continued. “It's just a short period to get in front of the screen and see your teacher, to get to say hi, and keep your day similar to others.”

She added: “I like it. “It doesn't bother me.”

If the bill passes, it would go into effect before the next school year begins.

