OK Attorney General asks Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate conviction of death row inmate Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion to vacate the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

“The State has reached the difficult conclusion that justice requires setting aside Glossip’s conviction and remanding the case to the district court,” states the April 6 motion.

Drummond said his final decision in this matter is based on careful consideration of the law and what he deemed is in the best interests of justice.

Glossip is accused in the murder of his former boss Barry Van Treese and he has been on death row for nearly 25 years. He was found guilty in 1998 before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel.

Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death again in 2004.

After becoming AG, Drummond appointed an Independent Counsel to conduct a review of the case. A box of materials was withheld from Glossip's defense team, according to Drummond.

The box is referred to as Box 8. Drummond said the box and the findings of the Independent Counsel formed much of the motion to vacate Glossip's conviction and remand to district court.

“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” he said. “This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty. Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”

The motion was filed with the OCCA three days after the Independent Counsel submitted his findings from the comprehensive review ordered by Drummond.

Read the full filing here.

Read the Independent Counsel report here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --