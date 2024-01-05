OHP releases dash-cam footage of fatal officer involved shooting

STROUD, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash camera footage of a fatal officer involved shooting that killed a semi truck driver in September.

On September 20, an OHP trooper pulled over a semi truck driving eastbound on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.

The Department of Public Safety told 2 News following the shooting, the trooper requested a K-9 unit which led to a fight inside the cab of the truck. During the fight the trooper shot and killed the driver.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Alejandro Faudoa.



At the time of the shooting neither DPS or OHP released why the trooper initiated the traffic stop.

The dash camera video provides new insights into why the semi was pulled over and what led to the fight.



WARNING: This video contains profanity.

OHP releases dash-cam video of fatal officer involved shooting

2 News crews are looking into new details and will have more on 2 News Oklahoma at 5.

