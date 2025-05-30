OHP: 1 person dead after traffic collision on Highway 169 in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Owasso police are responding to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The collision happened at 56th Street North and Highway 169 in Owasso.

Owasso Police say the highway is down to one lane for northbound traffic, and the northbound ramp at 56th Street North is closed.

Police are asking people to avoid northbound 169 between Tulsa and Owasso if possible and use alternate routes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

