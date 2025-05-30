Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OHP: 1 person dead after traffic collision on Highway 169 in Owasso

Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Shutterstock
Police,Cars,At,Night.,Police,Car,Chasing,A,Car,At
Posted

OWASSO, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Owasso police are responding to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The collision happened at 56th Street North and Highway 169 in Owasso.

Owasso Police say the highway is down to one lane for northbound traffic, and the northbound ramp at 56th Street North is closed.

Police are asking people to avoid northbound 169 between Tulsa and Owasso if possible and use alternate routes.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US