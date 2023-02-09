Official Tulsa-themed Monopoly game taking suggestions from public ideas

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders and makers of Monopoly announced a Tulsa-themed edition on Thursday.

The game will replace the usual famous landmarks from the classic game with those of Tulsa. Oklahomans are encouraged to send suggestions of landmarks they would like to see in the game.

"Definitely the BOK,” one Tulsa resident said. “The BOK Center I feel like is just what kind of brings everyone downtown. You know, if it's not work."

"Has to be the Mid-Continent Tower, “ another said. “Most iconic building in the skyline.”

Send those suggestions to Tulsa@toptrumps.com by March 30.

"We're really excited to represent the best of Tulsa on this edition," Katie Hubbard, Top Trumps Sales Executive, said. "You know, everything from your cultural iconic sites to your museums, the shops you love to go to. Your favorite restaurants. Your schools. We're going to feature education on this board. So, I'm really excited about that, as well. I've heard some rivalries already in the city. But I'm really excited to bring that to life with you guys."

"Monopoly: Tulsa Edition" will be released in November.

