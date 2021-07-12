Collinsville officers wrangle loose camel

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Multiple Collinsville police officers found themselves in a strange predicament by trying to catch a loose, rowdy camel early Monday morning.
Owasso police posted on Facebook the rumors were indeed true. A camel was loose near 126th Street and Garnett. It took multiple police officers from OPD, as well as Collinsville police and Tulsa deputies to capture the rowdy animal.
Thankfully, the camel is now safe with its owner. It is unclear at this time how the camel became loose.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
