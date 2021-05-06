OESC to host career fairs at Tulsa Expo Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced today that it is hosting seven in-person career fairs across the state and a virtual career fair in May.

The series starts off with a career fair at the Expo Square - Central Park Hall in Tulsa on May 6 and 7. OESC is providing employers a chance to connect with those who are actively looking for employment opportunities and rebuild Oklahoma's workforce.

"Providing Oklahomans with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce is a top priority for the state of Oklahoma and OESC," said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. " We know it's been a difficult year for businesses, and we're hopeful that waiving registration fees will make the events more accessible for employers across a broad range of industries."

OESC will provide a virtual option for both employers and attendees throughout the month of May in addition to the in-person events. An online portal is available for employers to post open positions, schedule interviews, and network with attendees.

Designated interview areas will be available for on-site participants at each event.

"We can't have a strong economy without building a strong workforce," said Jennifer Grigsby, Secretary of Economic Administration. "The state of Oklahoma remains committed to serving both job seekers and employers in search of opportunities. The CARES Act funding our state received is intended to be used for the benefit of Oklahomans, and we're proud to help facilitate these events to help Oklahomans find work after a very challenging year."

Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the general public and close at 4 p.m.

Expo Square - Central Park Hall is located at 1701 South Sandusky Avenue in Tulsa.

