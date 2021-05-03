Watch
OESC benefit payments delayed, issues being resolved soon

Posted at 11:01 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:01:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — If you are looking for your benefit payments this morning, you might see nothing in your bank account yet.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced on Facebook their payment provider, Conduent, is having issues with distributing benefit payments.

According to the post, the Conduent team is trying to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

