OBN: Nearly 600 pounds of meth found in latest drug bust

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 600 pounds of meth is now off the streets after a large investigation, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces.

The announcement comes after a multi-agency investigation recently resulted in one of the largest meth seizures in Oklahoma's history.

Mark Woodward, the spokesman for OBN, says the investigation began back in July aiming to target a drug trafficking organization believed to be moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.

“The investigation led to search warrants being served this week at several locations where shipments of meth were being stored upon arrival in Oklahoma," says Woodward.

Woodward says the search warrants resulted in the seizure of 589 pounds of meth with a street value of nearly $3 million.

Woodward, Mark/Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics A portion of the meth seized in the latest bust by multiple agencies in Oklahoma.

Additionally, firearms were seized along with the drugs, and, so far, five individuals have been arrested.

More arrests are expected as this investigation remains ongoing. The identities of the suspects are not being released at this time due to the case being active.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include OBN, the Ardmore Police Department, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

