Oasis Fresh Market opens in north Tulsa after 10-year food desert

TULSA, Okla. — For 10 years now, north Tulsans have needed a grocery store. Today, they got one.

The Oasis Fresh Market is officially open at Pine Ave and Peoria St. The hope is that area will no longer be considered a food desert.

Oasis’ stocked shelves are a sight for sore eyes, something residents have been longing for.

The ribbon was cut three years after Oasis started as an idea. Tulsa councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper helped bring the vision to life.

“I made my number one platform priority food security and to bring a full service quality grocery store to district one,” Hall-Harper said.

The people Hall-Harper represents call Oasis a Godsend. Many of them would have to travel 10 miles or more to get to the nearest grocery store.

“Having stores in neighborhoods where people can actually walk or bike to the grocery store because it’s right down the street, I believe, is the motto to address food insecurity throughout this nation,” Hall-Harper said.

The opening of Oasis only seems to be the beginning. Community leaders plan to start a franchise. Hall-Harper’s next focus is on putting a store in west Tulsa and another in the north.

