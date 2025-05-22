NWS completes preliminary storm assessments

TULSA, Okla. — A series of storms swept through northeast Oklahoma on May 19th.
Initial assessments from the National Weather Service say at least three tornadoes touched down, leaving damage across the area.
- EF1 in Stilwell
- EF1 in Snake Mountain
- EF2 in Pittsburg and Blanco
2 News Oklahoma spread out across communities hit hardest to see how they're doing and how people can help.
