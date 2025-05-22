NWS completes preliminary storm assessments

TULSA, Okla. — A series of storms swept through northeast Oklahoma on May 19th.

Initial assessments from the National Weather Service say at least three tornadoes touched down, leaving damage across the area.



EF1 in Stilwell

EF1 in Snake Mountain

EF2 in Pittsburg and Blanco

2 News Oklahoma spread out across communities hit hardest to see how they're doing and how people can help.

