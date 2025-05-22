Watch Now
NWS completes preliminary storm assessments

TULSA, Okla. — A series of storms swept through northeast Oklahoma on May 19th.

Initial assessments from the National Weather Service say at least three tornadoes touched down, leaving damage across the area.

  • EF1 in Stilwell
  • EF1 in Snake Mountain
  • EF2 in Pittsburg and Blanco

2 News Oklahoma spread out across communities hit hardest to see how they're doing and how people can help.

'Don't even know where to start': Tight-knit Pittsburg directly hit by storm

Stef Manchen

