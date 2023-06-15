NSU says some data stolen during cybersecurity incident in May on dark web

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Data stolen during a cybersecurity incident at Northeastern State University on May 26 may be on the dark web, an NSU spokesperson said.

On May 26, NSU alerted students and faculty of a "cybersecurity incident" that impacted their network. Thursday, the school released a statement:

"Unfortunately, our external security experts now have confirmation that some NSU data has been posted on the dark web. This includes images of personal identification data such as driver’s licenses, passports, W-9 forms and social security numbers, as well as spreadsheets and letters," part of the statement said.

The college said its IT department is working diligently with federal law enforcement and cyber experts to further assess the extent of the data compromised.

"We recommend the NSU community monitor their personal data and guard against any attempts of identity theft. In accordance with state and federal regulations, individuals will be notified should it be determined that their protected information was accessed during this cyber incident," the NSU spokesperson said.

