NSU announces launch of varsity rodeo program, joins 9 other Oklahoma schools

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University is launching an intercollegiate rodeo program, joining nine other Oklahoma schools that compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

The NSU rodeo team will train and compete in the Rockin P Arena, thanks to donations from Craig and Waynita Philpott.

"As we continue to grow opportunities for our students, rodeo represents a natural fit for Northeastern State University and the communities we serve," NSU President Rodney Hanley said. "This program honors the heritage of our region while creating new opportunities for student success, leadership and athletic achievement. We are grateful to Craig and Waynita Philpott for their extraordinary partnership and investment in our students and university."

World champion bull rider Ryan Dirteater will help shape the program while also serving in a mentorship role.

"When I think about rodeo, I don't just think about the arena. I think about family, community and opportunity," Dirteater said. "For years, many talented rodeo athletes have had to leave home to pursue their education while continuing to compete. Adding a rodeo team at NSU gives those students the opportunity to stay closer to home, earn a degree and continue doing what they love.”

NSU joins Oklahoma State, Connors State, Murray State, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, and Western Oklahoma State College in the Central Plains division of the NIRA.

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