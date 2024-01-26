'Not Your Average Joe' gives work opportunities to people with disabilities

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Not Your Average Joe, is not your average coffee shop. The small but mighty coffee shop is tucked away inside an orthodontics office.

Its mission is to employ students and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brady Drake was attending the University of Oklahoma when an unfortunate construction accident left him with severe injuries and a long recovery. During that time Drake learned his aspirations needed to shift. That led him to the coffee shop.

“I want to come back, and I want to keep working and speaking with others. I mean, everyday is different and you just look forward to customers," said Drake.

Brady has worked at Broken Arrow location since the beginning. So has his friend, Isaiah Oliver.

“Me and Brady were the first two to get hired. And we started growing bigger faster more people coming in, we had two different opening and I just can’t believe I got hired on my first day,” said Oliver.

Both said they love getting to know the people that stop in, especially returning customers.

“My favorite part is honestly recognizing customers that want to come back. They come back because they want to see the people who are working here. And that is truly special,” said Drake.

Oliver said he loves when people try new drinks and when the shop changes its menu for different seasons.

“They all like the drink and they tell their friends and families about it. That is the best part about it,” Oliver said.

An orthodontics office is not the average location for a coffee shop, but this is not your average joe. Both businesses said they love working alongside each other.

“Emerson Orthodontics had the space they had the equipment and had the opportunity and were really think what kind of business could come in and be a partner with them. So as soon as they heard of Not Your Average Joe it made sense. It was a perfect match,” Emerson Orthodontics Office Manager Brook Ryan said.

