'Not anti-gun': Guns to Garden Tools hosts third annual gun buy-back program

TULSA, Okla — Guns to Garden Tools volunteers gathered at Veterans Park in Tulsa to host the third annual gun buy-back program to raise awareness about gun violence.

The buy-back helps re-purpose guns into garden tools that are gifted to families who have been impacted by gun violence.

Rebecca Fincher lost her son in 2021 when he was accidentally shot in the head.

“Monday would be his 24th birthday," she said. "This event we always have at this time of year, so I do this in his honor.”

She said this event is to help people stay safe and raise awareness.

"This is an opportunity for people to sell firearms that they maybe don't want anymore or even are non-functional that they have in their home," said Fincher. "That gets those firearms out of circulation- prevents accidents, prevents suicides, prevents them from being stolen."

City Councilor Crista Patrick said this event is not held to abolish guns but to raise awareness and promote safety when using guns.

She said many of the volunteers have their own firearms.

“It’s not anti-gun. Every one of them owns guns at home," she said.

The event is also anonymous to help people feel comfortable about selling their guns.

"We are very proud gun owners, and you get a lot of pushback from a lot of people, especially in today's climate," she said. "We absolutely believe that everybody has the right to have a gun, but if you choose not to, or if you need healing, we're happy to transform that into something else."

