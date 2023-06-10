Norman police release body cam footage, 911 calls from swatting incident in April

NORMAN, Okla. — Reports of an active shooter on the University of Oklahoma's campus made for a terrifying Easter weekend for many across the state.

The incident turned out to be started by what authorities believe were "swatting" calls — where someone calls in a fake report to elicit a large police response and instill fear.

On Friday, The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and the 911 calls from the night of April 7. Twenty-seven 911 calls/emergency communication calls and 23 body camera videos were included.

The majority of the body camera footage shows different officers setting up a perimeter and responding to OU's library. Several of the 911 calls are from parents and family members asking about the active shooter call.

Dispatchers ask in these situations, if you are not in present danger or don't have pertinent information, do not call 911 to keep the lines open for those who do.

The video attached is the audio of one of the first calls made to police and one officer's point of view as he heads to OU's library.

NPD said the investigation into the incident is being handled by the FBI and is still ongoing.



Three days after the incident, OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. sent a letter to students, faculty, and staff saying the so-called "swatting calls" came from outside of the United States.

