Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Oklahoma social media reports active shooter on campus

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 23:25:05-04

NORMAN, Okla. — Students at the University of Oklahoma are being urged to take action due to an active shooter.

In a post on the school's social media accounts an active shooter was reported at the Van Fleet Oval.

This is a live feed from the OU YouTube page of the area in question:

2 News is working to get more information and will update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7