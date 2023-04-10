OU president: Friday swatting calls came from outside the U.S.

TULSA, Okla. — Leaders at the University of Oklahoma are revealing 9-1-1 calls about an active shooter on campus Friday were fake.

Sunday night, OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. sent a letter to students, faculty, and staff saying the so-called "swatting calls" came from outside of the United States.

In that letter the university president sent, he says he’s relieved that those calls turned out to be false and that everyone is safe. He also thanks all the agencies and officers that responded taking immediate action.

Harroz, Jr. goes on to share what authorities have learned about the incident.

The letter says around 9:24 Friday night, several calls were made reporting an active shooter on the Norman campus near the South Oval and Bizzell Memorial Library.

At the time, multiple alerts were going out telling people to run, hide and fight, as well as urging people to shelter in place.

It wasn’t until just before 11 that OU police issued an all-clear.

The letter says responding officers did a search of the area and didn’t find any evidence of a shooting or criminal activity.

On Friday, they did find confetti that could have made a popping noise.

However, after further investigation, local authorities, along with the FBI, have determined these were so-called "swatting calls" where a caller fakes an emergency to draw a large repose from law enforcement.

No word on where exactly those calls came from other than outside of the U.S. or who made them.

Despite being fake, OU’s president says this incident brought up real emotions and trauma. He reminds students, staff, and faculty of counseling resources offered through the university.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --