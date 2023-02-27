Norman neighborhoods rocked by tornado

TULSA, Okla. — A tornado hit Norman late Sunday night, leaving behind a path of debris and broken homes to clean up Monday morning.

Highway 9 and 24th Avenue S.E. is clearly an area that took a direct hit from the tornado. Utility crews worked all day Monday doing what they can to restore power, and pick up utility poles and other debris.

The area remained blocked off to traffic with the only way in or out being to walk unless you’re part of a utility company. The roads are covered in debris, powerlines and other materials impacted by the storm.

2 News Oklahoma

Somewhere in this heap of debris was a storage unit of apartment furniture, belonging to Kiele Harris, of Norman. She's a mother of a one-year-old child.

“I take everything a little bit more seriously right now," Harris said. "It doesn’t just affect me — pretty much everything affects her also.”

As people tried to salvage what they could at the 8-8-8 Storage facility, utility crews were trying to restore power in what is now a debris-filled neighborhood.\

Harris says she wasn't taking any chances at 10 Sunday evening. She took her child, and went straight to cover.

“We woke her up to take her into the shelter and she watched the news with us until we put her back to bed," Harris said.

Some people didn’t get as lucky as homes and businesses, including a Sinclair gas station, took direct hits.

Linda Sugg has lived in Norman since 1959, and all she could think about was the tornado that hit her home in May 2010.

"It seems to me that we’re (Norman) getting hit a lot more than we used to," Sugg said.

