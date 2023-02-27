Watch Now
Oklahoma football player's house among those destroyed in tornado

Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:12:07-05

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kori Roberson is one of those cleaning up Monday morning after tornadoes tore through the area.

Photos posted by the football program show Roberson's home leveled by the severe weather that came through Sunday night. Oklahoma as a whole set a state record for tornadoes in February after seven touched down.

"My house was completely destroyed by the Tornado last night," Robertson wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Need help getting back on my feet."

The Houston native fundraising page has since been verified by the program.

