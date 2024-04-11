Tulsa Non-profit celebrates Black Maternal Health Week

TULSA, Okla. — Data from the CDC shows black women die at much higher rates than mothers of other races in the U.S. and Oklahoma.

One non-profit in Tulsa is looking to change those numbers.

Ashley Lowe is a new mom and recently gave birth to her son. People with kids know parenting a newborn can be a challenge.

However, what Lowe didn't expect was for her doctor to be a challenge too.

"I think I was feeling more helpless,” said Lowe.

Lowe told KJRH that after she went home from the hospital, she had a fever. When she called her doctor to tell him about it, his reaction was surprising.

"Said that he did not want to treat me because I was having a fever, and it was concerning so he tried to pass me on," Lowe said.

After that experience, Lowe did more research and discovered the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative, which set her up with a Doula. They fought to get her the care Lowe needed.

"I was able to get all the things lined up to make sure that I was ready and felt well and I wasn't just about the baby also making sure that my mental health was well," Lowe said.

The non-profit is hoping to get the word out to other black mothers so they can get help, too.

Omare Jimerson, Executive Director of Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative told KJRH their work of being advocates for black mothers is essential to the community.

"Knowing that they were able to overcome those challenges makes me feel really good makes me think that could've been a different outcome," said Jimerson.

They're hosting a celebration for black maternal health week to bring awareness to the specific problems black mothers face.

Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative will host a block party to honor black mothers where diapers will be handed out for free to the community.

"It needs to be celebrated every single day It shouldn't just be a week," Lowe said.

Lowe said she plans on attending the party and events by Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative to celebrate black maternal health.

