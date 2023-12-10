Non-profit fights hunger at Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. — A local non-profit uses the Tulsa Christmas Parade as an opportunity to fight hunger.

Instead of passing out candy, Food On The Move (FOTM) opted for a more healthy giveaway: fresh fruit.

"We've got these little oranges, 4,000 of them. We’re handing them out to kids in the parade," said Food On The Move CEO, Kevin Harper.

Harper said this gesture reflects the organization's overall mission to provide food to food deserts.



"We focus on food insecurity, getting people access to fresh fruits and vegetables. We don't think it's right to give out candy. We've got to give out produce."

Madison Clemons, a parade-goer, was pleased to see her family excited about the healthy snack.

"They were just passing out oranges to all the kiddos over here," said Clemons. "It's always nice to see the faces light up whenever they get an opportunity to have healthier options passed out at the parade, as opposed to some of those candies and things."

The Food On The Move float was one of nearly a hundred in Saturday's parade. American Waste Control, the event's sponsor, said this is record-high participation.



G.T. Bynum, Mayor of Tulsa, told 2 News Oklahoma about the rich tradition this annual parade holds.

"This is a reminder of all the goodwill there is in our city, and how many loving folks there are in this community," said Bynum. "This is a real community, and you get a sense of that on a day like this.”

