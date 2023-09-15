Tulsa Christmas Parade honors Muriel Fahrion

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa artist Muriel Fahrion was named the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Tulsa Christmas Parade on Thursday.

To honor Fahrion, the parade's theme this year is "Have a Holly Berry Christmas", which will feature one of her own holiday characters.

Fahrion is best known for being the creator and concept artist for famous toy lines like Strawberry Shortcake, Care Bears and the Get Along Gang.

She started her career with American Greetings as a card designer before being asked to come up with a rag doll that depicted bright and flowery colors.

From there, the Strawberry Shortcake line was born, joining Herself the Elf, Holly Hobbie and Ziggy.

In 1995 Fahrion moved to Noble, Oklahoma, where she worked for United Design before moving to Medicine Park, Oklahoma, where she ran a freelance studio called Big Rock Works with her husband, Michael Fahrion, until retiring and moving to Tulsa.

After her husband passed away, she relaunched her career with Outta Thin Air Studio in 2019, creating new and exciting characters.

This is the parade's 97th year, and it will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa.

