Food On The Move to hold food, resource event for Tulsans after storm

TULSA, Okla. — As Tulsa continues to recover from the June 18 storm, locals continue to show their support for one another.

Food On The Move is another group that is showing its support with an event it's calling the Storm Recovery Community Food and Resource Festival at Greenwood Cultural Center.

The first 500 families in line at the June 27 event will receive 10 pounds of meat, dairy products, fresh produce, meals from local food trucks, and a variety of resources from local community partners.



Previous coverage >>> SNAP users who lost food during power outages can apply for food replacement

“So many Tulsa neighborhoods were devastated, and many residents have gone days with power,” said Food On The Move CEO Kevin Harper. “We hope that this event will allow those impacted to restock their meat and dairy products.”

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and it is open to the public. Families are encouraged to pay what they can so that people of every background can participate and support the initiative while ensuring families in need of assistance are given access to the resources needed at no cost.

