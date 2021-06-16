No injuries reported after crews put out industrial building fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department has contained a fire that broke out at the PRL Manufacturing building in JW Vann Industrial Park.

TFD received a call about a fire happening at 6010 North Xanthus Avenue in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. 10 units were dispatched to take on the fire.

District 4 crews are fighting a structure fire at 6010 N. Xanthus Avenue. pic.twitter.com/oli52ZF9Us — Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) June 16, 2021

Firefighters on the scene say 1200 gallon barrels of paint thinner caught fire while inside the building. The crews were able to put out the fire within an hour of arriving and the main area of danger is out of the way.

Heavy smoke covered the area when all the units first arrived. The crews made a decision to fight the fire from a distance due to the chemicals inside the building and the danger they posed.

Due to heat concerns, TFD has been rotating fire crews and making sure they stay hydrated while battling the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

