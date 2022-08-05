New video shows crash, shots fired during Sand Springs police chase

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department released video Friday from the chase that led multiple agencies into Pawnee County over a larceny call.

Video shows officers chasing three people in a car — later identified as Brandon Beaty, Aubrey Beaty and Tiffany Delgado — after responding to a larceny call at the Tractor Supply Company location in Sand Springs on Monday.

The chase goes through town for about 10 minutes. Body camera video shows the two officers chasing the driver as they move to the other side of Old North Road going around curves.

At one point officers report speeds as high as 82 miles an hour. After about 12 minutes the driver gets onto Highway 412 and ramps their speed up to nearly 100 miles an hour.

Five minutes later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers join the chase and eventually use a TVI maneuver to spin the driver out but the driver keeps driving forward and slams into a Sand Springs officer's patrol car. The officer outside his car and another inside their car fire their guns but didn't hit anyone.

The chase ended near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County where the people in the SUV they were chasing got out and escaped before being found several hours later.

