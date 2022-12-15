New Tulsa dispatcher reunited with officer who helped her as a child

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department posted a heartwarming story on its Facebook page on Thursday about a new dispatcher's reunion with a police officer who helped her as a child.

The story stemmed from Thursday's graduation as seven people graduated from the PSC program to take their next step toward becoming TPD dispatchers. One of the recruits is the daughter of Officer Megan Elias.

The post says during a part of their training the recruits were instructed on how to look up officer information and they decided to look up that recruit's mother. Another recruit recognized the photo.

The recruit told police that she ran away from home while she was in middle school and Elias was the one who brought her back home and stopped to have a heart-to-heart conversation with her. Elias gave the girl her business card and returned to work.

The girl grew up to be one of the recruits who graduated Thursday and showed Elias the card she'd been holding onto for several years.

Tulsa Police Department Officer Megan Elias and a new Tulsa Police Department recruit she reunited with Thursday several years after taking her home after she ran away. Dec. 15, 2022.

