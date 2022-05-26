New development in Downtown Jenks announced

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Jenks is getting a big boost in business.

City leaders and developers announced today what they say is the largest reinvestment in the history of downtown Jenks.

The new development is 30,000 square feet and will be a mixed-use space of restaurants, retail, and entertainment.

"This is the largest single dollar investment in our downtown in 50 plus years," says Jenks Mayor Cory Box.

The new building will be attached to the Tedford Insurance building which will also be renovated.

They say it will fit with the older part of town.

"Ultimately this is an older part of Downtown, it has a lot of charm and a feel. We wanted to build something new that actually looks and feels old but still maintains that charm so I think this encapsulates what our citizens wanted," says Box.

Besides retail and restaurants, it will include office space… and leaders say job opportunities.

Mayor Box says this new development is just the beginning.

"This is the catalyst, this is the beginning and there's more. I expect you'll probably be back here maybe within a few months but we have, this ball is starting to gain momentum and we don’t know when its really gonna stop,” says Box.

The new restaurants include a new chophouse and pie company.

"It's an Oklahoma, European pie company with a Southern twist. And we will offer sweet pies, savory pies, quiche, sandwich salads, soups. We will have an afternoon tea. A private meeting area and just a warm and inviting place for people to come and establish many memories with family and friends," says Sheila Dills, of Sheila Anne pies.

They expect to complete construction next summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --