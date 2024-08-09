ALL OVER TOWN: New city signage going up around Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville placed new signs around the city that direct people to what the community offers.

The signs are part of the city's $660,000 Wayfinding project, funded through general obligation bonds and sales tax.

Brittney Hawn has lived in Bartlesville for most of her life. She said the project can help the city grow.

"I think it's great for people that don't know the area or a lot of people that are new to the area," said Hawn.

The project was approved in 2018 but was delayed because of the pandemic. City leaders said not all of the signs are up yet, but soon, there will be 73 of them all over town.

Hawn said this was a huge step in the right direction for the city.

"I love that they're making the signage to where people can really see what Bartlesville has to offer," said Hawn.

Garret Sletten also lives in Bartlesville. He said the signs give the city a different vibe.

"It almost seems like we're more of an official big city with those signs. I think it's kind of neat," said Sletten.

Hawn said the city's effort could make the area's future even brighter.

"I think it's a good way to get families from other towns to Bartlesville," said Hawn.

Additional funding was approved to put more signage around the area.

