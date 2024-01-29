New bill would cover cancer screening costs for Oklahoma firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new bill proposed by State Representative Daniel Pae (R-Lawton) would void costs of medical screenings for Oklahoma firefighters.

House Bill 3573 was named "Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act." The yearly screenings covered in the bill are for lung, prostate, testicular, skin, colon and breast cancers.

The bill not only covers all permanent firefighters but umbrellas over volunteer firefighters as well.

"The Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act, devoid of deductibles and co-payments, is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding those who risk their lives and health tirelessly protecting our communities," Pae said. "By confronting cancer head-on and encouraging early detection, we can give all of Oklahoma's firefighters their best chance for a healthy and resilient future."

Under the bill, firefighters would not pay annual deductibles, co-payments or coinsurance limits for the testings outlined in the draft.

Due to the carcinogenic exposures presented during fires, firefighters are more likely to develop cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

The American Cancer Society said patients are 10 times more likely to survive a cancer diagnoses if the cancer is detected early.

This bill comes on the heels of the passing of Tulsa Firefighter Harrison Moseby on Jan. 22. Harrison fought hard against a rare sarcoma which is cancer that develops in the bones and soft tissues.

Tulsa firefighter dies after cancer battle

His battle was a good reminder that cancer disproportionately affects firefighters more than other careers.

According to the Oklahoma House of Representatives the bill will be available for consideration Feb. 5.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

