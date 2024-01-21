Nevada school district recruits Tulsa talent

TULSA, Okla. — Clark County School District in Nevada is eyeing Tulsa's educational talent. It hosted a hiring fair at the Oklahomans for Equality Center on Saturday.

The district serves 325,000 students in Las Vegas and the surrounding area, making it the fifth largest in the nation. Nichole Beer, a certified teacher librarian in the district, said it has nearly 300 schools — all committed to equality.

"All of them are mandated a teacher, certified teacher librarian, with a diverse and inclusive library collection that is funded by each principal. That is not happening in this country," said Beer. "It's important, because representation matters, and it's important that our children see themselves in those library collections."

Nichole Beer said she pitched seeking talent from Oklahoma to the district — stemming from her disappointment in certain state leaders, like Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters.

"Diversity and inclusion is what this country was founded on," said Beer. "Shame on anyone who would try to exclude when using public funds from our school system. Public schools are the foundation of what this country was built on."

Beer said Clark County School District is a safe haven for educators who feel excluded. "You can live your authentic life. Do not have to be scared. Do not have to worry about our accreditation," said Beer. "We have some of the best schools in the country, public schools in the country."

Loni Huerta, a school custodian, was one of the first attendees. She dreams of shifting her career to work with deaf students, but is unsatisfied with the amount of opportunities in Green Country.

Recruiters said her next steps are a background check and second-round interviews. Huerta hopes to be on board by the fall.

"I’m looking forward to the road trip to go out there and see what it's about," said Huerta. "Then go from there and make a dream come true."

