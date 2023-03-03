Neighbor describes gunfire, chase before Tulsa officers shot suspected burglar

TULSA, Okla. — Sarah Rushing works from home and says she was sitting in her back office Wednesday when she heard police sirens and saw squad cars go flying by in what ended with a deadly shooting.

"Then I heard a really loud bang, and I looked out the window and I saw there was a police officer running down the road," Rushing said.

Tulsa police say they were initially called out to a burglary in progress near the University of Tulsa campus. When they arrived, they spotted a man, later identified as Stormy Fuller, and a woman inside the house.

"They see this male who had a shotgun, a small sawed-off shotgun and when they tried to give him orders and commands, he took off out the back door," said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Officers say the woman cooperated, but the man quickly became aggressive.

"At one point as officers are driving through this alleyway, the shotgun fired at the officer in the patrol car," Meulenberg said.

Video sent to 2 News Oklahoma from a neighbor's surveillance camera shows Fuller running from police down an alleyway.

TPD: Man Dead After Firing At Officers

Officers say he ended up on the next street over still holding his weapon.

"The suspect is in the backyard still holding the shotgun, so officers engage him, and he presents his shotgun and we have two officers who open fire on the suspect," Meulenberg said.

Rushing said the entire situation was terrifying.

"It happened pretty quickly but at a certain point I could see he was pointing his weapon at the officers, and it was kind of towards my house, so I ran to the back," she said.

Police say the outcome would have been different if Fuller made better choices that day.

"He made a series of very bad decisions," Meulenberg said. "He made a decision to break into a house that didn't belong to him, he made a decision to carry a sawed-off shotgun, he made a decision to run from the house, he made a decision to fire on police as they were arriving at the location, and he made a decision to continue to run."

