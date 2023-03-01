Watch Now
One dead after officers shoot suspect in midtown Tulsa

Police shooting 2nd and Evanston
Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 16:00:39-05

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after Tulsa police officers shot a suspect in midtown Wednesday.

TPD said the suspect fired two shots at a police cruiser and officers returned fire near 3rd Street and Delaware around 12:30 p.m.

No officers are injured, according to TPD.

The University of Tulsa notified students, faculty and staff to shelter in place or avoid campus until given an all-clear.

This is a developing story.

