One dead after officers shoot suspect in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after Tulsa police officers shot a suspect in midtown Wednesday.
TPD said the suspect fired two shots at a police cruiser and officers returned fire near 3rd Street and Delaware around 12:30 p.m.
No officers are injured, according to TPD.
The University of Tulsa notified students, faculty and staff to shelter in place or avoid campus until given an all-clear.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter