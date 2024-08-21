Watch Now
NBC to air Toby Keith tribute Aug. 28

Toby Keith
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Toby Keith
TULSA, Okla. — NBC is paying tribute to Oklahoman Toby Keith months after his death.

Keith died in February 2024 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

WATCH: 2 News looked back at his life and legacy:

Remembering Toby Keith

After his death country music superstars including Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson paid tribute to Keith at a concert in Nashville. The show was recorded and is being broadcast to honor Keith's legacy.

Tune into NBC on August 28th at 8 p.m. to watch the show .

