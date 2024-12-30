National and state leaders pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter died at age 100 on Sunday, Dec. 29.

On social media and through prepared statements, political leaders at every level shared their thoughts on the former president.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, President Biden said, “Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

President and Mrs. Biden also released a longer statement. You can read that here.

President Trump released a statement on Truth Social after learning about the former president's passing. In his post, President Trump said, "I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers," the incoming president added."

Former President Obama released a statement that said, "Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values. He embodied them. And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service." Read his full statement here.

Former President George W. Bush said, in part, "James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency." Read his full statement here.

Former President Clinton also released a statement: "I will always be proud to have presented the Medal of Freedom to him and Rosalynn in 1999 and to have worked with him in the years after he left the White House." Read his full statement here.

Oklahoma senators MarkWayne Mullin and James Lankford also shared their thoughts on the former president.

On X, Mullin said, "President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to public service. Christie and I join all who mourn the passing of our nation’s 39th President. May God bless the Carter family."

Lankford said, "Our politics were different, but I’ve always respected President Carter’s devotion to his faith, his wife, and serving others. As Americans we should be grateful for his service to our country in the Navy and as President. Cindy and I join many others in prayer for his family as they mourn the loss of their father, grandfather, and great-grandfather."

State Representative Frank Lucas said, in part, "America has lost a faithful and selfless public servant. While he faced a number of political challenges throughout his time in office, it was President Carter's generosity, honesty, and deep religious roots that characterized his life." Read his full statement here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

