MYSTERIOUS BOOM: Shaking interrupts city council meeting, Tulsa councilors react

TULSA, Okla — Two booms were heard throughout the first floor of City Hall the evening of August 27 during a City Council Meeting.

The first one can be seen below, as 2 News was present at the meeting:

Mysterious Boom

However, that wasn't the only boom.

City Councilor Anthony Archie was present at the meeting.

He said the mysterious shaking happened twice, the second time during a short recess.

“Just probably two minutes later, it felt like there was another boom, and the whole place kind of shook again," he said. “The feeling that I had, and I think other people had, was just confusion, just sort of just perplexed, like, 'Did you just feel what I just felt? What? What is going on?'”

2 News reached out to the Tulsa Fire and Police Departments, but no one had any information on the shaking at City Hall.

City Hall responded saying "Nothing was found, all clear on our end."

However, City Councilor Karen Gilbert said it seems like it's a mystery everyone wants solved.

“There has been a lot of talk about it, so I wish we could find out what it is," she said. "It was scary.”

While no one knows for sure where the boom originated, there were several theories.

City Councilor Phil Lakin, District 8, said he felt the shaking from underneath him.

He said he did some digging himself to try and pinpoint a cause.

"We're not on the ground floor, there's other floors below us, and so I think that there's a loading dock down there," he said. "Evidently there's a loading dock and a parking garage and other things. So it could be that there was just a loading dock incident, that somebody dropped something, and it may have been a normal drop."

He also said it could just be something no one ever finds the answer to.

"It could have been somebody hitting something," he said. "It could be something very, very trivial that we'll never know what the source was."

