Muskogee police search for missing, endangered teen

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Police said 16-year-old Marco Gonzales ran away around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of north Main in Muskogee, Okla.
Authorities described him as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green jogging pants, a black shirt and white Adidas shoes.
Police said they believe Gonzales is in danger.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Muskogee Police Department at 918-683-8000 or 911.
