Muskogee Police investigating shooting after suspect and officer shot

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 pm, in the 900 Block of North M Steet Muskogee police found a man with a gun, and shots were fired from the suspect and police.

Police said the suspect and one of the three responding officers were shot and taken to the hospital.

All three officers were placed on administrative leave, and their names are not being released
at this time.

 

