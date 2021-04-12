Muskogee Police Department implements fencing for added security

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department announced it had implemented a new level of security for its officers.

Muskogee police said it built fencing in the police department's back parking lot to provide the added security they were seeking.

The department said it conducted lots of research and worked with the city manager, Mike Miller, to construct the fencing.

The safety measure comes after the department experienced a deadly ambush in December of 2019.

The department said Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and executed sitting inside his patrol car. Officials said Officer Carr was parked at the police station waiting for his partner to return to the vehicle when it happened.

