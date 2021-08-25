Muskogee man on trial for killing brother, 5 children to face death penalty

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee County District Attorney is seeking the dealth penalty for Jarron Pridgeon in court.
Pridgeon is accused of shooting and killing his brother and five children, as well as hurting the mother of his children on Feb. 2.
Five children, one man killed in Muskogee; suspect in custody
In a court document, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge says that Pridgeon's actions "should be punished by death."
Pridgeon has already appeared in preliminary court hearings where media were barred from attending due to discussion involving HIPAA-protected information.
The next time Pridgeon will appear in court is on Sept. 2.
