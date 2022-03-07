Muskogee man convicted after shooting, robbery over fake casino winnings

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A federal jury found a Muskogee man guilty of murder in Indian country on Monday after he killed a man at a casino more than a year ago.

Kevin Jackson, 20, is facing life in prison following the conviction.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma provided evidence during the trial showing that Jackson tried to rob Bradley Dillon and Dakota Berryhill of what he thought was a large amount of money won at the casino on Oct. 19, 2020.

Jackson planned to rob them after overhearing Dillon's friends talk about their winnings, not knowing that they were joking and had very little money.

Berryhill got away during the robbery but Jackson shot Dillon five times, killing him.

Federal authorities tracked Jackson down in the Oklahoma City area and arrested him.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --