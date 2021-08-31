Muskogee law enforcement community raising money for deputy battling COVID-19

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee law enforcement community is working to raise money to help the family of a deputy battling COVID-19.

The Deputy Wives of Muskogee County are selling Muskogee County Sheriff's Office bracelets in support of Lt. Skylar Green.

Green has been in the hospital in critical condition for weeks fighting COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

"To Skylar, we all love you brother and can’t wait to have you back," Muskogee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Each bracelet is $5 with all proceeds going to Green's family.

Anyone looking to help can go to the sheriff's office and ask for Deputy Bridgette Jackson.

