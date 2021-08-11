Muskogee judge bars media from preliminary hearings for man accused of killing brother, five children

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A judge ruled Wednesday to bar media from the preliminary hearings for Jarron Pridgeon in Muskogee.
Pridgeon is accused of shooting and killing his brother and five children and hurting the mother of his children on Feb. 2.
The judge determined media would not be allowed in the courtroom due to discussion about a deprived child case.
2 News Oklahoma will continue to get updates on the case as it develops.
Trending Stories:
- Doctor says delta variant symptoms differ from original COVID-19 strand
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Monoclonal antibody treatment could reduce COVID effects
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Jenks shooting investigation handed over to federal authorities
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter