Muskogee judge bars media from preliminary hearings for man accused of killing brother, five children

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A judge ruled Wednesday to bar media from the preliminary hearings for Jarron Pridgeon in Muskogee.

Pridgeon is accused of shooting and killing his brother and five children and hurting the mother of his children on Feb. 2.

The judge determined media would not be allowed in the courtroom due to discussion about a deprived child case.

