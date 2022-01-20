Muskogee Hero honored for saving 2 lives in 24 hours

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An 11-year-old boy in Muskogee, Oklahoma is being honored for his life-saving actions in December 2021.

In early December, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking.

“He was saying under his breath I’m choking, I’m choking because he barely could breathe and I sprung into action and pressed on his stomach and lodged it out of his throat,” said Davyon Johnson.

Later that same day, Davyon helped a woman escape from a burning home.

“It’s almost like an intuitive reaction that his mission is to save people,” said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.

Mayor Marlon Coleman gave Davyon a key to the city and named December 10th, Davyon Johnson Day.

Davyon was also named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting in late December.

At the Oklahoma City Thunder Game on January 15th, the team highlighted the life-saving actions of the sixth grade student.

“It was pretty incredible because I got to meet players and they honored me there,” said Johnson.

Davyon said Youtube videos taught him the Heimlich maneuver that he used to save his classmate.

Fittingly, he wants to be an EMT when he gets older. He said his uncle is an EMT and of course, he loves to step in and help whenever he can.

If you’re ever in that situation just stay calm and do your part,” he said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --